Ariana Grande renting London mansion during filming of ‘Wicked’ movie adaptation

Ariana Grande is reportedly set to move into a London mansion during her stay in the city to film the movie adaptation of the hit musical, Wicked.

The 29-year-old, who has been cast to play Glinda the Good in the two-film adaptation, is rumoured to be renting out an eight-figure residence in North London.

Singer Liam Gallagher and comedian Ricky Gervais would be among the singer’s fellow neighbours as she settles into her new home.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.