Kourtney Kardashian’s skeletons and other celebrity inspiration for Halloween

It might seem far too early for some, but for certain celebrities, it’s well and truly spooky season – and they’ve already put up their Halloween decorations.

The Kardashians are known for their over-the-top festive interiors, and Kourtney Kardashian has pulled out the big guns for her scary decorations.

TODO: define component type factbox

With the caption “‘Tis the season!” Kardashian gives us a glimpse of her Halloween on Instagram – involving giant skeletons towering over her garden, warped pumpkins and plenty of fake cobwebs. She definitely has a ‘more is more’ approach to festive tablescapes – as you can see on her lifestyle website Poosh.

She’s not the only Kardashian getting into the spirit – her half-sister, Kylie Jenner has also put her decorations up early. Jenner’s take on October 31 is a bit cutesier – she has presentation bowls full of tiny pumpkins, Halloween-themed cupcakes and autumnal-scented candles burning.

TODO: define component type factbox

Even though their decorations are impressive, it will be hard to top Kim Kardashian West’s effort from last year. As parties and celebrations were largely cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, Kardashian West wanted to transform her home into a “full spiderweb experience” – and that’s exactly what she did, complete with a giant tarantula sitting on top of her house.

TODO: define component type factbox

Stacey Solomon is another celeb getting in on the action early, with an autumnal-themed door complete with Halloween touches. This is definitely a family-friendly interpretation of spooky season – it’s a celebration of autumn with plenty of pumpkins, dried grasses and a little gnome with the sign: “Trick or Treat”.

TODO: define component type factbox

Solomon and the Kardashian clan are no doubt getting decor out of the way early, so they can focus on one of the most important parts of Halloween: the costumes. Kardashian’s previous outfits include Vampira to her sister Khloe’s Cruella…

TODO: define component type factbox

…While Jenner has multiple costume changes a year – in 2020 it was a Power Ranger and a cobra…

TODO: define component type factbox

TODO: define component type factbox

…And last year Solomon and her brood dressed up as the Addams family.

TODO: define component type factbox

With such elaborate costumes to plan, who can blame them for getting their Halloween decorations up early?