Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Just a bit ick’: Heidi Klum criticised for lingerie photo shoot with her daughter

‘Does anyone else think this is kind of weird?’ one social media user asked

Laura Hampson
Thursday 13 October 2022 15:39
Comments
Heidi Klum shares NSFW story of her 'weird' date

Supermodel Heidi Klum has been criticised for participating in a lingerie shoot with her 18-year-old daughter Leni.

The 49-year-old and her daughter, who she shares with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, are the latest ambassadors for lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Sharing the shoot on its Instagram, Intimissimi wrote: “A story of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and a daughter. Together @heidiklum and @leniklum celebrate The Art of Italian Lingerie.”

However, some social media users said a lingerie shoot with a mother and daughter was a “bit weird”.

“I like to think I’m progressive in these things but a mum and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick,” one person wrote.

Recommended

Another added: “Does anyone else think it’s kinda weird that Heidi Klum shot a lingerie campaign with her daughter? Seriously, imagine doing a photoshoot in lingerie with *your* mum.”

A third person said: “Really weird. I love these women but this campaign doesn’t make me want to buy,” while another added: “It’s off putting. Who dances half naked with their mum?”

However, others defended the shoot, with one person writing: “Wow, finally a mummy model with her daughter instead of influencers I’m sick of seeing all the time. Good advertisement this time.”

Another said: “Love this advert,” while a third added: “I see nothing wrong with this, nothing disturbing.”

One other user said: “Beautiful and very classy…more skin is shown in bathing suits…they’re both GORGEOUS and the only reason for the negative comments is 100 per cent pure jealousy!”

The Independent has contacted Intimissimi for comment.

Recommended

Meanwhile, earlier this year Klum joked that she drinks her husband’s blood to stay young “like a vampire”.

“I suck his young blood, is what I’m doing,” she joked, referencing the age difference between her and Tom Kaulitz, 32.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in