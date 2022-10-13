‘Just a bit ick’: Heidi Klum criticised for lingerie photo shoot with her daughter

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supermodel Heidi Klum has been criticised for participating in a lingerie shoot with her 18-year-old daughter Leni.

The 49-year-old and her daughter, who she shares with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, are the latest ambassadors for lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Sharing the shoot on its Instagram, Intimissimi wrote: “A story of self-confidence, joy of life and love between a mother and a daughter. Together @heidiklum and @leniklum celebrate The Art of Italian Lingerie.”

However, some social media users said a lingerie shoot with a mother and daughter was a “bit weird”.

“I like to think I’m progressive in these things but a mum and daughter in lingerie in the same video shoot is just a bit ick,” one person wrote.

Another added: “Does anyone else think it’s kinda weird that Heidi Klum shot a lingerie campaign with her daughter? Seriously, imagine doing a photoshoot in lingerie with *your* mum.”

A third person said: “Really weird. I love these women but this campaign doesn’t make me want to buy,” while another added: “It’s off putting. Who dances half naked with their mum?”

However, others defended the shoot, with one person writing: “Wow, finally a mummy model with her daughter instead of influencers I’m sick of seeing all the time. Good advertisement this time.”

Another said: “Love this advert,” while a third added: “I see nothing wrong with this, nothing disturbing.”

One other user said: “Beautiful and very classy…more skin is shown in bathing suits…they’re both GORGEOUS and the only reason for the negative comments is 100 per cent pure jealousy!”

The Independent has contacted Intimissimi for comment.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Klum joked that she drinks her husband’s blood to stay young “like a vampire”.

“I suck his young blood, is what I’m doing,” she joked, referencing the age difference between her and Tom Kaulitz, 32.