Heidi Klum jokes she drinks husband’s blood to stay young: ‘Like a vampire’

Heidi Klum has revealed the secret to maintaining her age-defying looks – drinking her husband’s “young blood”.

The 49-year-old supermodel, known for her youthful glow, was speaking of her marriage to husband, Tom Kaultiz, in an interview when she cracked the joke about the latest step in her beauty routine.

“I suck his young blood, is what I’m doing,” she said of the Tokio Hotel guitarist, 32. “Like a vampire.”

Relecting on their three-year marriage, Klum went on to tell E!’s Daily Pop: “It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already.”

“I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way,” the Project Runway star added.

The couple legally married in February 2019 after getting engaged on Christmas Eve in 2018.

They held a star-studded wedding ceremony held in Capri, Italy, in August that same year.

Describing her relationship with Kaulitz in an interview with PEOPLE in January 2020, Klum said she is “a much happier person.”

“For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life,” said Klum. “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

The America’s Got Talent judge was previously married to singer Seal from 2005 to 2014 and to celebrity hairstylist, Ric Pipino, from 1997 to 2002.