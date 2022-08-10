Strictly Come Dancing 2022: The celebrity line-up so far

Strictly Come Dancing returns to our screens later this year and eleven famous names have so far been confirmed for the new series.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams and gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds are amongst the sports stars joining the cast, alongside other TV and radio stars Kym Marsh and Tyler West.

Comedians Ellie Taylor and Jayde Adams will also take to the floor, with a host of other famous names.

Last year, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis was crowned the winner of Strictly.

