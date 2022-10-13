British Vogue mark Queen’s death with traditional purple cover
It’s the third time the publication has printed with a purple cover
British Vogue has continued its nearly century-long tradition of marking a monarch’s death with a purple cover, now with its November 2022 edition.
To commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s death on 8 September, the publication will print its November issue with a plain purple cover.
The words on the front of the cover simply read: “Her Majesty The Queen: 1926 - 2022.”
It is the third time the publication has marked a monarch’s death in this manner in its 106-year history.
The first was when the Queen’s grandfather, King George V, died in 1936. The second being when the Queen’s father, King George VI, died in 1952.
A statement released by the publication said: “BritishVogue has registered the passing of three monarchs in its 106-year history, commemorating the loss of George V, George VI and now Elizabeth II with a royal purple cover free of any adornment.
“In Her Majesty the Queen’s case, the November 2022 issue reflects not only the continuity of her line, but also the much-mourned absence of Britain’s longest reigning sovereign.”
The Queen and British Vogue had a long-held history, with the Queen first appearing in the magazine aged one, when she was photographed sitting on her mother’s knee.
Queen Elizabeth II never appeared on the cover of British Vogue during her lifetime, but an old image of Her Majesty appeared on the cover of American Vogue earlier this year to mark her platinum jubilee.
Social media users were quick to react to British Vogue’s decision to keep its cover purple, with one royal fan commenting “wow” with several purple-hued emoji.
Another commented with a row of three purple heart emoji.
The cover comes just days after Buckingham Palace announced the date of King Charles III’s coronation, which will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2023.
Royal watchers quickly pointed out that the date fell on another significant event in the royal calendar: the birthday of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The November issue of British Vogue is available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday 18 October.
