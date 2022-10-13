Jump to content

Anne Hathaway responds to her ‘accidental’ Devil Wears Prada outfit at NYFW: ‘It was kind of nuts’

‘I was supposed to wear something else’ the actor said this week while talking with Savannah Guthrie

Amber Raiken
New York
Thursday 13 October 2022 10:12
Anne Hathaway responds to her Devil Wears Prada outfit at New York Fashion Week

Anne Hathaway has spoken out about dressing like her character in The Devil Wears Prada at New York Fashion Week last month, revealing that she wore the outfit by “accident”.

During an appearance on Today on Wednesday, the 39-year-old discussed how her outfit at the Michael Kors show went viral after fans noticed how much it resembles what her character, Andy Sachs, wore in The Devil Wears Prada. Her look consisted of a black turtleneck with a brown crocodile skirt and a matching jacket.

At the fashion show, Hathaway was also captured sitting next to Anna Wintour, prompting exciting reactions from fans. The 2006 film is notably inspired by Wintour’s career as Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief.

In the interview withToday, host Savannah Guthrie asked Hathaway if she had planned on wearing that outfit.

“Everyone was so excited because here you are next to Anna Wintour who famously was the inspiration for The Devil Wears Prada. You’re looking like your character Andy,” Guthrie said. “Was this on purpose? Was this by just design? How did this happen?”

The Princess Diaries star agreed with the TV host’s comments, before calling the look an “accident”.

“It was kind of nuts wasn’t it,” she explained. “It was by accident. I was supposed to wear something else. The shoes didn’t fit, this was the other outfit that came.”

Hathway went on to explain that when her stylist put her hair up in a high ponytail, with her bangs in front of her face, she ultimately realised how much she resembled Andy.

“And then my hairstylist, who was so lovely and I had never worked with him before, just said, ‘Oh I know what to do,’” Hathaway recalled. “And he threw my hair up in a ponytail. And I looked in the mirror and I thought, ‘Oh that’s funny, I wonder if anybody will notice.’”

Both Guthrie and Hathaway said, in unison, that people clearly “noticed” how much the actor looked like her iconic character.

This wasn’t Hathaway’s first time discussing the outfits in the film, which follows Andy as she becomes an assistant to major New York fashion magazine editor, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep). While appearing on the cover of Interview Magazine in July, Hathaway described one of the outfits in the film that she loved the most.

“I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots. I think it was a sample because I kept finding straight pins in it,” Hathaway said.

In June, she celebrated The Devil Wears Prada’s 16 anniversary in an Instagram post, mentioning the “joyful costumes” worn in it and “magic” behind it.

