Anne Hathaway has channelled her character in The Devil Wears Prada at the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week.

Hathaway, 39, sat next to US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at the show on Wednesday (14 September) wearing a black turtleneck with a brown crocodile skirt and a matching jacket.

Her hair was styled in a ponytail and she had a full eye-skimming fringe, reminiscent of her character Andy Sachs’ hair from the 2006 film.

Fans were quick to point out the similarities between Hathaway’s look and one she wore in the film that also included a black turtleneck and a brown leather jacket.

Fashion Instagram account @diet_prada shared a comparison photo with the caption: “It’s giving Andy Sachs, 2022!

“@annehathaway was spotted sitting next to Miranda Priestly… sorry, Anna Wintour, at the @michaelkors Spring 2023 show.”

In the film, Hathaway plays Andy, a journalist who becomes an assistant at a major New York fashion magazine. Her editor in the film, Miranda Priestly (played by Meryl Streep), has long been thought to be modelled on Wintour.

Fans were quick to comment on the look with one person writing that it was a “full circle moment”.

Another quoted the film writing: “So she didn’t throw her phone in the fountain in the end?”

A third wrote: “She knew what she was doing. That’s all,” while another added: “Mama saw the seating chart ahead of time and knew this was her moment.”

Anne Hathaway, Anna Wintour, Serena Williams, and Eric Adams attend the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Runway Show (Getty Images for Michael Kors)

Others questions how Hathaway looks “the same” as she did nearly two decades after the film was released. “The way she looks exactly the same 16 years later should be studied,” one person wrote.

It’s not the first time Hathaway has been praised for her fashion choices this year.

The actor wore several stunning looks the the Cannes Film Festival in May, and in June she revealed her favourite outfit she wore while filming The Devil Wears Prada.