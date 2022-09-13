‘Finally someone brought the fashion’: Zendaya praised for her old-school Hollywood Emmys look
‘Euphoria’ star made history at this year’s Emmy Awards
Zendaya has been praised for bringing some classic Hollywood glamour to the Emmy Awards last night.
The 26-year-old wore a floor-length strapless black Valentino gown to the TV event, where she made history as the youngest two-time Emmy winner after winning Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in Euphoria.
The actor accessorised her red carpet look with a diamond necklace and earrings, and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.
Fans were quick to praise the Spider-man: No Way Home star’s look on social media, with one Twitter user writing: “ZENDAYA!!! Thank you GOD!!! Finally someone brought the FASHION.”
Another added: “Whatever Valentino is paying Zendaya for their partnership, they should triple it (and tip extra to Law Roach, too) because this look is INCREDIBLE.”
“Zendaya ain’t wear[ing] that dress to not win,” a third person wrote.
Others comments on the pockets featured in Zendaya’s gown, with one person writing: “The way Zendaya had her hands in her pockets all night is such a f***ing mood girlies [sic] just know dress pockets are elite.”
For the HBO Max afterparty, Zendaya changed into a red floor length gown with long sleeves and a deep coop neck.
The actor has had a long-standing partnership with Valentino. Last year she wore a “spider dress” for the Spider-man: No Way Home premiere.
The floor-length gown had a plunging neckline, a low back and a thigh-high split.
The beige gown was covered in black spiderwebs and the actor wore a black lace mask for the red carpet.
