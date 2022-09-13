Jump to content
‘Finally someone brought the fashion’: Zendaya praised for her old-school Hollywood Emmys look

‘Euphoria’ star made history at this year’s Emmy Awards

Laura Hampson
Tuesday 13 September 2022 07:26
Comments
Zendaya thanks 'Euphoria' fans for sharing their stories in Emmys speech

Zendaya has been praised for bringing some classic Hollywood glamour to the Emmy Awards last night.

The 26-year-old wore a floor-length strapless black Valentino gown to the TV event, where she made history as the youngest two-time Emmy winner after winning Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in Euphoria.

The actor accessorised her red carpet look with a diamond necklace and earrings, and wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

Fans were quick to praise the Spider-man: No Way Home star’s look on social media, with one Twitter user writing: “ZENDAYA!!! Thank you GOD!!! Finally someone brought the FASHION.”

Another added: “Whatever Valentino is paying Zendaya for their partnership, they should triple it (and tip extra to Law Roach, too) because this look is INCREDIBLE.”

“​​Zendaya ain’t wear[ing] that dress to not win,” a third person wrote.

Others comments on the pockets featured in Zendaya’s gown, with one person writing: “The way Zendaya had her hands in her pockets all night is such a f***ing mood girlies [sic] just know dress pockets are elite.”

For the HBO Max afterparty, Zendaya changed into a red floor length gown with long sleeves and a deep coop neck.

Zendaya at the HBO Max Emmy afterparty

(Getty Images)

The actor has had a long-standing partnership with Valentino. Last year she wore a “spider dress” for the Spider-man: No Way Home premiere.

The floor-length gown had a plunging neckline, a low back and a thigh-high split.

The beige gown was covered in black spiderwebs and the actor wore a black lace mask for the red carpet.

