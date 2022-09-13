Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Longtime friends Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak have poked fun at their “insanely complicated relationship” during this year’s Emmy Awards.

The duo made jokes about their friendship while presenting the award for Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 74th annual TV awards on Monday.

During their speech, Kaling hilariously called out the nominees in the category and said: “You lazy sons of b****es. How are you getting away with this?”

After Novak noted that the limited series consist of “eight episodes,” Kaling spoke about her own career and added: “We came out doing network sitcoms, 22 episodes a year.”

The comedian then joked about how busy his acting schedule could be, as he said that a show “would take up your whole life” and leave “no time for other projects”.

Kaling also acknowledged that she and Novak have worked together on multiple shows, including The Office and The Mindy Project.

“No time for a social life,” she continued. “You had no choice but to form insanely complicated relationship with your co-stars.”

Novak proceeded with the bit and joked about people writing “some self-contained masterpiece” and just “cast[ing] it with movie stars”.

Kaling then joked about limited series shooting “for a few weeks” until stars “go back to [their] fancy luxury compound”.

Novak agreed with his friend, before making fun of Mike White, who took home the Emmy for his series, The White Lotus.

On Twitter, multiple viewers praised the duo’s speech and joked about Novak being the father of Kaling’s children, as she has kept the paternity of her four-year-old daughter, Katherine, and two-year-old son, Spencer, private.

“Please let Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak host the Emmys next year,” one person wrote.

“Mindy Laling calling her relationship with BJ Novak ‘insanely complicated’ while presenting with him at the Emmys is insane,” another added.

A third person added: “Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak joking about him definitely being the father of her kids without saying he is.”

Last month, during an interview with Marie Claire, Kaling addressed the rumours of Novack’s relationship to her children and how they don’t affect her.

“It doesn’t bother me. [Novak] is the godparent to both my kids – and they have such a great relationship – and so far [the rumours haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn’t affected my kids or BJ,” the Never Have I Ever creator said.

