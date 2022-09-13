Fans are obsessed with Lizzo’s red tulle Emmys dress: ‘Something dreams are made of’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lizzo has claimed the title of “best-dressed” at this year’s Emmy Awards after arriving at the awards show in a red tulle ball gown.

The singer, 34, who appeared only briefly on the red carpet ahead of the 74th annual awards, showed off her bright red high-low tulle gown from inside Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday night.

At one point during the awards show, Lizzo, whose show Watch Out for The Big Grrrls took home the Emmy for outstanding competition program, stood up to twerk along with host Kenan Thompson.

During the sketch, Thompson threw some of Lizzo’s tulle train up in the air as the singer danced, with the Emmys host then helping the “About Damn Time” singer onto the stage, where he again helped to fluff her train.

On social media, fans have praised both Lizzo’s extravagant dress and the way that Thompson helped her with her train.

“Give all the awards to Lizzo’s dress #Emmys,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Lizzo looks GORGEOUS!! That dress is amazing. #Emmys”

“I want @lizzo Emmy dress for my wedding,” someone else said.

According to another fan, they were amused by the moment Thompson simply fluffed Lizzo’s dress when she began to dance. “I love how @lizzo said ‘let’s twerk’ to @kenanthompson and Kenan just fluffed the back of her huge dress train hahah,” they wrote.

Someone else wrote: “Lizzo and Kenan’s little sketch was super cute, and the way he was helping with her dress!”

While fans loved Lizzo’s dress, the singer revealed on the red carpet that it did prove to be a hindrance for some Emmys attendees, as she told reporters that Jason Bateman accidentally stepped on the gown while walking the red carpet.

The Yitty founder shared the admission after laughing hysterically, with Lizzo telling reporters: “I am so excited. Jason Bateman stepped on my train. I am glowing.”

According to People, Lizzo’s Emmys look was styled by Jason Rembert, with the singer accessoring her look with nude heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

The ceremony drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friendsand Law and Order: SVU theme songs. And host Kenan Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.

We have also compiled a list of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and shared a look at what’s inside the Emmys gift bag.

Fans praised Elle Fanning after she revealed her Emmys dress was inspired by Old Hollywood and Hannah Waddingham was hailed as “iconic” after she unveiled sneakers under her gown.

Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here and find out about the biggest snubs and surprises here.