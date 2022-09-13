Emmys 2022: Full list of winners updated during Hollywood ceremony

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Emmys 2022 are taking place tonight (12 September) at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

TV shows in the running for awards this year include Better Call Saul, Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary, Hacks and Ted Lasso in the comedy categories. The night’s first winner was Michael Keaton for his role in Dopesick.

Find the full list of Emmy 2022 winners below, which is being updated throughout the ceremony.

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey, who plays Shauna in ‘Yellowjackets’ (Showtime)

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Terrible twosome: Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady as Olivia and Paula in ‘The White Lotus’ (Sky)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer –Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Adam Scott in ‘Severence’ (Apple TV+)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso - WINNER

Donald Glover in ‘Atlanta’ (Copyright 2018, FX Networks. All Rights Reserved.)

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Toni Collette – The Staircase

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson – Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley – Maid

Amanda Seyfried –The Dropout - WINNER

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Colin Firth – The Staircase

Andrew Garfield – Under Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac – Scenes from a Marriage

Himesh Patel – Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Michael Keaton – Dopesick - WINNER

Himesh Patel has been Emmy nominated for ‘Station Eleven’ (Starzplay / HBO Max)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Patricia Arquette – Severance

Julia Garner – Ozark - WINNER

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J Smith-Cameron – Succession

Sarah Snook – Succession

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Park Hae-soo – Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession - WINNER

John Turturro – Severance

Christopher Walken – Severance

Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen in ‘Succession' (HBO/Macall B Polay)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon – Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary - WINNER

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham –Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso - WINNER

Toheeb Jimoh – Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed– Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Bowen Yang –Saturday Night Live

Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent in ‘Ted Lasso' (Apple TV+)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:

Connie Britton – The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus - WINNER

Alexandra Daddario – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever– Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell –The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney – The White Lotus

Mare Winningham – Dopesick

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus - WINNER

Jake Lacy – The White Lotus

Will Poulter – Dopesick

Seth Rogen – Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard – Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg – Dopesick

Will Poulter in ‘Dopesick’ ( HULU)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series:

Hope Davis – Succession

Marcia Gay Harden –The Morning Show

Martha Kelly – Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan – Succession

Harriet Walter– Succession

Lee You-mi – Squid Game

Guest Actor in a Drama Series:

Adrien Brody – Succession

James Cromwell – Succession

Colman Domingo – Euphoria

Arian Moayed– Succession

Tom Pelphrey – Ozark

Alexander Skarsgård – Succession

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:

Jane Adams – Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris – Hacks

Jane Lynch – Only Murders in the Building

Laurie Metcalf – Hacks

Kaitlin Olson – Hacks

Harriet Walter –Ted Lasso

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder in ‘Hacks’ (Amazon)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jerrod Carmichael – Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader– Curb Your Enthusiasm

James Lance – Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane – Only Murders in the Building

Christopher McDonald – Hacks

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Competition Program:

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls - WINNER

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Talk Series:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver - WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert