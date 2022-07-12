When are the Emmy Awards 2022?

The forthcoming 2022 Emmy Awards will celebrate the best in television across all genres.

Ahead of this year’s ceremony, the nominations are soon to be announced today (12 July) at 11:30 ET, with two firm favourites, Netflix’s Squid Game and HBO Max’s Succession, expected to earn a nod.

Other hopefuls from last year include Yellowjackets, Severance, Reservation Dogs, Ozark, Stranger Things, Killing Eve, and season one of Only Murders in the Building.

Winners will be announced during the broadcast ceremony on NBC on Monday 12 September from 8pm ET to 12am ET. The award show’s location is yet to be determined.

In order to qualify for the 74th Emmys, a show must have premiered between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022. This leaves out a host of additional fan favourites, including The Boys and The Handmaid’s Tale, which returned too late.

The highly-anticipated nominations will stream live online via the Emmys site and YouTube via the Television Academy. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm) will announce the nominees.

You can follow the nominations and reactions as they happen on our Emmys 2022 live blog here.