The 2022 Emmys are fast approaching, with this year’s event seeing nominees gather in Los Angeles to accept their prizes and celebrate the best in television.

Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honour the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting,” he said. “And to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special.”

Succession is leading this year’s nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso with 20 nominations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmys...

When are the 2022 Emmys?

The three-hour ceremony is once again being held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday 12 September beginning at 8pm ET (1am GMT).

Where will they air?

US viewers can watch them live on NBC or live stream them on Peacock.

Who are the nominees?

Quinta Brunson of ‘Abbott Elementary’ (AP)

This year’s race is wide open, considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible. The reasoning for this is due to a new eligibility period meaning shows had to air their most recent seasons between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022.

Joining Succession in this year’s drama categories are Better Call Saul and Squid Game. Abbott Elementary and Hacks are competing against Ted Lasso in the comedy categories.

Abbott Elementary newcomer Quinta Brunson made history as the first Black woman to earn three noms in the comedy category in the same year for writing, acting, and outstanding comedy.

It’s also the first-ever Emmy nomination for Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynsky, Adam Scott from Severance, and The Great’s Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Lily James and Sebastian Stan, both recognised for their roles in Pam & Tommy, are first-time Emmy nominees.

Chadwick Boseman scored a posthumous Emmy nomination – the actor’s first – for his voiceover performance on What If...? from Disney.

Read here for this year’s full list of nominees.

The most surprising snubs

After the nominees were announced, The Morning Show fans were shocked and upset over Jennifer Aniston’s absence from the list, despite her three co-stars, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Marcia Gay Harden, earning nods.

Additionally, Jessica Chastain, who leads the gripping HBO drama Scenes From a Marriage, was shut out of this year’s Emmys.

The celebrated HBO limited series Station Eleven earned only a single acting nomination for British actor Himesh Patel.

Who is hosting?

Kenan Thompson (AP)

Actor and comedian Kenan Thompson is stepping in as emcee this year.

“Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on Saturday Night Live speaks for itself,” said Jen Neal, EVP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”