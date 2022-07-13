Emmys 2022: The most memorable looks from last year’s awards

The 2022 Emmy Awards are almost upon us, with the nominees for this year’s ceremony announced on Tuesday (12 July).

The annual event, which celebrates the best talent in television, is expected to return to full capacity this September after the guest list was limited to around 600 people last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Popular HBO series Succession led the tallies on Tuesday, racking up a total of 25 nominations. This was followed by AppleTV+ comedy Ted Lasso with 20 nominations and HBO’sThe White Lotus.

As fans gear up to see if their favourite actors and TV shows win big, we’re also anticipating show-stopping glitz and glamour from Hollywood’s A-listers on the red carpet.

Ahead of the ceremony, we’ve taken a look back at our favourite appearances from the 2021 Awards.

The most memorable looks from the evening included Anya Taylor-Joy’s dramatic haute couture Dior gown, complete with a matching cape, Gillian Anderson’s tasselled Chloé skirt, and Jason Sudeikis’ teal Tom Ford suit.

Some stars opted for polished evening gowns reminiscent of Old Hollywood (see Yara Shahidi, Taylor-Joy and Jean Smart), and others brought both fun and drama. Emma Corrin arrived in a yellow cap and black talons, while Nicole Byer commanded attention in a tulle purple frock.

See our picks of the best-dressed stars from the 2021 Emmy Awards below.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson at the 2021 Emmys Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Gillian Anderson, who took home an Emmy last year for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series for her role as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, arrived wearing an off-white skirt and crop-top ensemble from Chloé.

The sleeveless crop top featured white and black tassels which matched the tassle trim of her flowing skirt. Her blonde hair was styled in loose curls, with nude makeup completing the look.

Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Nicole Byer arrived in a purple tulle Christian Siriano gown featuring a dramatic trail and ruffle trim.

The Nailed It! star was the first black woman ever to be nominated for Outstanding Host for a reality TV programme.

Stopping to speak to reporters on the red carpet, Byer revealed that the designer had crafted the dress in purple because it is her favourite colour. She completed the look with matching purple eyeshadow.

Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor at the Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Josh O’Connor, who won Outstanding Lead Actor last year for his portrayal of Prince Charles in The Crown, wore a full Loewe look.

The suit featured a black tailcoat with leather lapels and matching black trousers and leather loafers.

He told reporters on the red carpet that he had chosen to wear a black flower around his neck in place of a bow tie.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter at the 73rd Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

If there’s someone who doesn’t shy away from making an entrance, it’s Pose actor Billy Porter.

The 51-year-old arrived in a custom black Ashi look featuring wide leg-trousers, black gloves and dramatic winged arms.

Porter told reporters the wings were supposed to go all the way to the floor, but it “didn’t work out”. “But I like this better,” he added.

He accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, including a large diamond-encrusted necklace and a full ear cuff. He completed the look with a shimmering emerald green clutch bag.

Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin at 2021 Emmy Awards (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Emma Corrin arrived wearing a custom yellow Miu Miu gown with a matching cap and pointed heels.

The star of the look, however, was The Crown star’s razor-sharp black manicure which perfectly contrasted the pastel hue of their dress.

They kept their makeup minimal with a rosy blush and nude lip.

Yara Shahidi

Yara Shahidi at the Emmy Awards 2021 (Getty Images)

Yara Shahidi wore a parakeet green Dior dress with gold jewellery and brown pointed heels.

The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a voluminous A-line skirt. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, while her makeup was kept minimal.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen wears The Row at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

The WandaVision lead arrived in a dress from The Row – the brand owned by her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Olsen wore an ivory white gown featuring a plunging neckline and a small trail. Chandelier diamond earrings and a cranberry lip complete the look.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor Joy wears Dior at 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy graced the Emmys 2021 red carpet in a backless Dior gown with a matching yellow cape.

The halter-neck dress featured diamanté detailing at the back, to match The Queen’s Gambit star’s earrings.

The actor, who was nominated for the Lead Actress award last year for her portrayal of Beth Harmon in the Netflix series, wore her hair in a dramatic updo.

Mj Rodriguez

Mj Rodriguez at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Mj Rodriguez wore a one-shoulder Versace Atelier gown with matching barely-there heeled sandals. Speaking to reporters on the red carpet she said she “wanted to look like water”.

She accessorised the dress with a diamond choker and rings.

Michaela Coel

Michaeala Coel at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Michaela Coel, the writer and lead actor of the BBC drama series I May Destroy You, opted for a custom two-piece from Christopher John Rogers.

The outfit comprised of a sulphur-yellow column skirt crafted in cotton twill and silk organza, with a matching bralette.

Pointed yellow heels, a diamond choker and statement earrings completed the look.

Jean Smart

Jean smart at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Jean Smart – who took home the award for Lead Actress last year for her role in Hacks – wore a black, form-fitting Ralph Lauren gown.

Her hair was styled in an updo, drawing all attention to the sheer upper body and high neck of the dress.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo arrived on the red carpet wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

The white gown featured a thin white belt around the waist and was hand-embroidered with blue, green and white feathers. She finished the look with a Roberto Coin diamond choker, encrusted with 58 carats of diamonds.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the ceremony, she said she wanted to wear “something people would want to look at”.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

The American Horror Story actor wore a vibrant red gown from Carolina Herrera.

The dress, from the designer's Spring 2022 collection, featured a ruched, plunging neckline and balloon sleeves. She finished the look with a matching red lip and rosy blush.

Regé-Jean Page

Rege-Jean Page at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Bridgerton heart-throb Regé-Jean Page opted for a midnight blue Giorgio Armani suit for last year’s event.

He wore a silk shirt, which matched the silk collar of his jacquard suit jacket. He paired the suit with velvet tuxedo slippers by Gianvito Rossi.

Madeline Brewer

Madeline Brewer (Getty Images)

The Handmaid Tale’s Madeline Brewer wore a metallic brown full-length dress by Tom Ford.

She told reporters she had chosen the dress after seeing the designer’s Spring 2022 collection at New York Fashion Week last September.

She paired the dress with gold jewellery and contrasting royal blue sandals.

Ellen Pompeo

Ellen Pompeo at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Ellen Pompeo looked chic as ever in a structured jumpsuit from Elie Saab’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

The black velvet one-piece featured padded shoulders and lines of diamantes. She wore her hair in a dramatic long ponytail and completed the look with diamond hoop earrings.

Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Marking her first Emmy nomination for HBO’s Lovecraft Country, June Smollet arrived in a haute couture Dior gown from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Fall 2020 collection.

The tiered strapless dress, crafted from light silk, was accessorised with Bulgari jewellery and Christian Louboutin platform heels.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Kerry Washington arrived at the annual awards ceremony in a slinky custom Etro gown in a silver-lavender hue.

The dress featured a cowl neckline, a corseted torso and a mini trail. She accessorised with diamond earrings and a bright red lip.

Jason Sudeikis

Jason Sudeikis at the Emmy Awards 2021 (Getty Images)

Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis hit the red carpet in a luxe teal velvet suit.

He paired the two-piece, by Tom Ford, with a white shirt, patent black dress shoes and a matching black bow tie.

Julianne Nicholson

Julianne Nicholson at the 2021 Emmy Awards (Getty Images)

Julianna Nicholson arrived in a sequin floral gown from Giambattista Valli’s Fall 2021 collection.

The full-length dress features a plunging neckline and bow detail across the chest.