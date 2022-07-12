Emmys 2022 live: Squid Game and Yellowjackets expected to lead this year’s nominations
Numerous fan favourites do not qualify this year, including ‘The Crown’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
The 2022 Emmy Award nominees are soon to be announced.
This year’s awards will celebrate the best in television across genres. The nominees will be announced from 3pm BST today (12 July) ahead of the ceremony to announce the winners, which will take place 12 September.
To qualify for this year’s Emmys, a show must have premiered between 1 June, 2021, and 31 May, 2022, ruling out a whole host of fan favourites returning too late, including The Boys and The Handmaid’s Tale.
Netflix’s Squid Game and HBO’s Succession are two firm favourites in the running. Other hopefuls from the last year include Yellowjackets, Severance, Reservation Dogs, Ozark, Stranger Things, Killing Eve and the first season of Only Murders in the Building.
The nominations will stream live online via the Emmys site and YouTube via the Television Academy.
Follow the nominations and reactions as they happen on our live blog:
It’s worth noting what a huge shift in the television landscape the Emmy favourites represent. A few years ago, the Emmys were dominated by cable networks like HBO and CBS. Now, the potential nominees are awash with shows from streamers like Netflix, Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Last year, Netflix boasted 44 Emmy wins across the board, equalling CBS’ 1974 record for most wins for a network in a single year. Could Squid Game see them beat that record?
One show practically guaranteed multiple nominations (and likely a Best Drama series win) is Squid Game, the runaway Netflix smash that dominated our social media feeds for weeks last year. A win would also go down in Emmys history, as it would become the first ever series not in the English language to take the top prize. We’re obviously getting a bit ahead of ourselves at this point, but it would be a much deserved victory all the same.
Comedy is also fraught with possible contenders. Only Murders in the Building, which just kicked off its second season, may be the most likely to score numerous nominations for its slow-burn yet wonderfully comforting first year. In that scenario, though, who would win between inevitable Best Actor nominees Martin Short and Steve Martin? Would they potentially cancel each other out? Only time will tell. A few weeks ago, Tom Murray wrote a celebration of the series and its low-stakes drama, which is well worth a read!
In a stark reflection of the TV landscape, the limited series categories are among the most hotly contested categories at this year’s Emmys. Just look at the material: The White Lotus, The Dropout, Dopesick, Maid, The Staircase, Under the Banner of Heaven, Pam & Tommy, Station Eleven and Gaslit. Our big money is on a White Lotus sweep, even if it’s technically just finished filming a second season (rules? The Emmys don’t need rules!), but shout out to Amanda Seyfried as disgraced tech mogul Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. She gave far and away the most riveting small-screen performance of the year.
Of new programming, Yellowjackets was a major hit this year and is also expected to collect nominations today for its vast ensemble cast, which includes veterans including Juliette Lewis and Christina Ricci, newcomers such as Ella Purnell, and the great, often overlooked Melanie Lynskey. The Independent’s Annabel Nugent chatted to Purnell earlier this year in a very candid conversation that roped in everything from Brad Pitt to The Daily Mail. She also wrote a wonderful tribute to Lynskey, an actor who – if all goes her way today – may no longer be allowed to be referred to as “underrated”. Good for her!
So today is a big day for TV watchers, with a host of shows in the running for this year’s Emmy nominations. The nods will be announced at 3pm today and can be watched live at Emmys.com, with Curb Your Enthusiasm star JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero on hand to crack awkward jokes in between announcements.
Hello, and welcome to our 2022 Emmy nominations live blog!
