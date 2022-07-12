Emmy nominations 2022 - the full list
The best TV shows of the past year, according to voters, to be announced
The Emmy 2022 nominations are set to be announced today (12 July).
This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible.
The reasoning for this is due to the eligibility period meaning shows had to air their most recent seasons between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022.
TV shows in the running for nominations this year include Better Call Saul, Succession, Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary, Hacks and Ted Lasso in the comedy categories.
Find the full list of Emmy 2022 nominations below – updated as they’re announced from 3pm BST.
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Outstanding Competition Program:
Outstanding Variety Talk Series:
Outstanding Television Movie:
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series:
Outstanding Comedy Series:
Outstanding Drama Series:
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie:
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie:
Guest Actress in a Drama Series:
Guest Actor in a Drama Series:
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series:
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies