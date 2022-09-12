Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1662981426

Emmys 2022 – live: British stars up for top awards ahead of Hollywood ceremony

Event awarding best in television set to take place in Los Angeles

Ellie Harrison
Monday 12 September 2022 12:17
Comments
Emmys 2022: Stranger Things and Squid Game among nominees for best drama series

The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.

Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.

Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.

Follow along with live updates below...

1662980869

A look at the stars who are up for Emmys

From The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney to Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, here’s a peek at some of the stars who are up for awards this year, hanging out at the Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon on 10 September...

Sydney Sweeney and Quinta Brunson

(Getty Images for Glamour x Tory )

Issa Rae

(Getty Images for Glamour x Tory )

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Hannah Einbinder

(Getty Images for Glamour x Tory )
Ellie Harrison12 September 2022 12:07

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in