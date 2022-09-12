Emmys 2022 – live: British stars up for top awards ahead of Hollywood ceremony
Event awarding best in television set to take place in Los Angeles
The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.
Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.
Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.
Follow along with live updates below...
A look at the stars who are up for Emmys
From The White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney to Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson, here’s a peek at some of the stars who are up for awards this year, hanging out at the Glamour x Tory Burch Luncheon on 10 September...
