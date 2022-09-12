✕ Close Emmys 2022: Stranger Things and Squid Game among nominees for best drama series

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.

Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.

Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.

Follow along with live updates below...