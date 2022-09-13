Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Successionwriter Jesse Armstrong drew audible winces from the crowd at the 2022 Emmys ceremony on Monday night (12 September) with his comments about King Charles III.

The British screenwriter made the remarks while accepting the award for Outstanding Drama Series for his ferocious dynasty show, Succession.

“Big week for successions,” he said on stage. “New King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting for us than Prince Charles. I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people.”

Armstrong’s words were met with uncomfortable sounds from the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with Succession star Brian Cox, who was also on stage, chiming in with the advice: “Keep it royalist! Keep it royalist!”

Following the death of the Queen, aged 96, last week, Charles III automatically succeeded the throne, at the age of 73. In his first speech, he promised “lifelong service” to the United Kingdom as he paid a moving final farewell to “my darling Mama”.

Succession won three awards at this year’s Emmys: Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Matthew Macfadyen), Best Writing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Drama Series.

Football comedy Ted Lasso also won three prizes, while wealth satire The White Lotus collected the most awards on the night, with five wins.

The ceremony drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friends and Law and Order: SVU theme songs.

And host Kenan Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Emmys (Getty Images)

Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here and find out about the biggest snubs and surprises here.

We have also compiled a list of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and shared a look at what’s inside the Emmys gift bag.

Fans praised Elle Fanning after she revealed her Emmys dress was inspired by Old Hollywood and Hannah Waddingham was hailed as “iconic” after she unveiled sneakers under her gown.