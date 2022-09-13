Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are applauding the sparkling white gown that Selena Gomez wore at this year’s Emmy Awards.

At the 74th annual award show on Monday, the 30-year-old actor appeared on stage alongside her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short.

For the occasion, she chose a white halter gown that bedazzled with sequins, which she paired with green tassel earrings to match her green-coloured nails. She completed the look with her hair pulled back into a bun.

On Twitter, multiple fans went on to praise the “Good for You” singer’s look and her performance in her Hulu show.

“Selena Gomez is a real life Disney princess, I’m convinced,” one wrote.

“God selena gomez is SO beautiful,” another added.

A third person wrote: “Selena Gomez was stunning, too! I hope she’s nominated next year! Her performance on season two of Only Murders in the Building was stellar.”

Other people on Twitter expressed their love for the three co-stars after they appeared on stage together.

“Everyone just now discovering that Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short are a hilarious, charming comedy team with great chemistry has obviously never watched Only Murders in the Building,” one person wrote.

“Pairing Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short together was the greatest decision any executive has ever made,” another added.

A third person wrote: “Kinda wishing Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez were hosting the #Emmys.”

While the Rare Beauty founder’s performance in the comedy series didn’t receive a nomination, Only Murders In The Building, which she co-produced, was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Short and Martin were also both nominated for the Lead Actor award in a Comedy Series category.

The ceremony drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friends and Law and Order: SVU theme songs. And host Kenan Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.

