Emmy Awards 2022: The best-dressed stars on this year’s red carpet

Emmy Awards return to Microsoft Theater for 74th annual awards

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Monday 12 September 2022 22:57
Comments
<p>The best-dressed stars at this year’s Emmy Awards</p>

The best-dressed stars at this year’s Emmy Awards

(Getty Images)

The 2022 Emmy Awards are officially here, which means the biggest names in TV will soon arrive on the red carpet for the 74th annual awards.

Celebrity attendees are expected to bring out the glamour at this year’s awards show, which is taking place at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, for the first time since 2019.

From Laverne Cox to Rachel Lindsay, these are the best-dressed stars on this year’s Emmy red carpet.

Laverne Cox

(Getty Images)

Cox arrived on the red carpet on Monday night in a black long-sleeve statement mini dress, which featured shoulder pads and a structured hip design.

She completed the look with a sleek ponytail.

Rachel Lindsay

(Getty Images)

The Bachelorette star opted for a green gown for this year’s Emmy Awards, which featured a slit and cut-out detailing. She accessorised the look with hoop earrings and gold metallic platform heels.

Himesh Patel

(Getty Images)

The Yesterday star chose a black-and-white patterned tuxedo jacket for this year’s awards show, which the actor paired with a black silk shirt and a matching black bowtie. Patel also opted for a pair of subtly patterned black pants to complete the red carpet look.

Jordan Temple

(Getty Images)
Temple posed on the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys in a green velvet suit jacket and black pants. The TV writer accessorised the outfit with black sunglasses, a gold ring, and two watches, which he wore on the same wrist.

Ariel Dumas, Andrew Ecker

(Getty Images)

TV writer Dumas and Ecker arrived on the red carpet in matching sequined outfits. For the occasion, Dumas opted for a glittering sequin jumpsuit, which she paired with a matching purse and an updo, while Ecker chose to wear an oversized sequin jacket, paired with black pants and a black bowtie.

The pair completed their matching looks with white sequin-encrusted sneakers.

Britt Lower

(Getty Images)

Lower chose a gold sequin dress for this year’s red carpet, with the actor posing on the red carpet in matching elbow-length gloves.

Emily Heller

(AFP via Getty Images)
Comedian Heller chose to inject some humour into her red carpet look at this year’s Emmy Awards, with the podcast host arriving on the red carpet in a floral print mini dress and black tights with a “kick me” sign attached to her back.

Heller also had some fun with her shoe choice, as the chunky black and white boots she chose for the red carpet appeared to have a piece of toilet paper attached.

Follow The Independent’s live Emmys 2022 coverage here.

