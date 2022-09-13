Jump to content
Emmys 2022: Fans slam ‘atrocious’ opening dance sequence to Friends and SVU theme songs

‘This is like when your little cousin makes up a dance and performs it on the fireplace for an hour,’ one fan wrote

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 13 September 2022 01:29
Host Kenan Thompson opens up Emmys 2022 with 'Friends'-inspired dance number

Fans have slammed the Emmys 2022 opening dance sequence, which played tribute to Friends, Law and Order: SVU, and a slew of other TV shows.

During Monday (12 September) night’s live show from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, host Kenan Thompson began the awards show from the iconic Friends red couch, before eventually transitioning into a dance number to the ongoing criminal drama’s theme song.

Responding to the embarrassing moment on Twitter, many viewers criticised the choice, with one writing: “A hip hop dance number to the Law & Order theme is f***in’ weird.”

“What is this dancing atrocity?” a second questioned, while another asked: “Is this the VMAs?”

“This is like when your little cousin makes up a dance and performs it on the fireplace for an hour,” another suggested.

“Who decided it was time to bring back interpretive dance routines?” someone tweeted.

A handful of fans, however, found the opening number “ok”.

One viewer commented: “Off to an okay start with the law and order theme.”

“I’m gonna need someone to get that Law & Order theme song house remix on SoundCloud STAT,” a second wrote.

Follow The Independent’s live Emmys 2022 coverage here.

