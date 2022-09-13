Emmys 2022: Fans slam ‘atrocious’ opening dance sequence to Friends and SVU theme songs
‘This is like when your little cousin makes up a dance and performs it on the fireplace for an hour,’ one fan wrote
Fans have slammed the Emmys 2022 opening dance sequence, which played tribute to Friends, Law and Order: SVU, and a slew of other TV shows.
During Monday (12 September) night’s live show from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, host Kenan Thompson began the awards show from the iconic Friends red couch, before eventually transitioning into a dance number to the ongoing criminal drama’s theme song.
Responding to the embarrassing moment on Twitter, many viewers criticised the choice, with one writing: “A hip hop dance number to the Law & Order theme is f***in’ weird.”
“What is this dancing atrocity?” a second questioned, while another asked: “Is this the VMAs?”
“This is like when your little cousin makes up a dance and performs it on the fireplace for an hour,” another suggested.
“Who decided it was time to bring back interpretive dance routines?” someone tweeted.
A handful of fans, however, found the opening number “ok”.
One viewer commented: “Off to an okay start with the law and order theme.”
“I’m gonna need someone to get that Law & Order theme song house remix on SoundCloud STAT,” a second wrote.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies