Sheryl Lee Ralph delighted fans after winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at Microsoft Theater on Monday, 12 September.

Ralph won the award for her role as Barbara Howard, a veteran teacher on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

The actor, singer, author and activist looked stunned when the news of her win was announced and had to be helped to the stage.

When she arrived on the stage, Howard belted out the lyrics to “Endangered Species” by US jazz singer Dianne Reeves.

She then went on to say: “This is what not giving up on yourself looks like.” She also thanked Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson for being in her corner.

“Sheryl Lee Ralph just gave the most moving acceptance speech in #Emmys history,” Netflix social manager Jarett Wieselman wrote alongside a clip of Ralph’s rendition.

“Give Sheryl Lee Ralph a Tony for her Emmy acceptance speech, please and thank you,” writer R. Eric Thomas tweeted.

Meanwhile, communications consultant Zara Rahim called it “the greatest Emmy speech of all time”.

She beat competition from Alex Borstein for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Hannah Einbinder for Hacks, her Abbott Elementary co-star Janelle James, Kate McKinnon for Saturday Night Live, and Sarah Niles, Juno Temple, and Hannah Waddingham from Ted Lasso.

The ceremony drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friends and Law and Order: SVU theme songs.

And host Kenan Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.

