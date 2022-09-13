Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have praised Elle Fanning’s look at this year’s Emmy Awards after she revealed that her outfit was inspired by Old Hollywood and created by the designer on her hit show, The Great.

The 24-year-old actor discussed the black strapless gown with pink lining and train that she wore for the74th annual Emmy Awards during a red carpet interview with E! Live at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday. She completed the look with a diamond necklace and an updo.

During her conversation with the publication ahead of the awards show, Fanning shared the story behind her look and how it is connected to the style of some iconic Hollywood stars.

“I’ve always been inspired by the old Hollywood glamour of the 50s and specifically when costume designers would design actresses’ gowns, like Edith Head would always design Grace Kelly’s,” she said. “It’s so special and you can see that those dresses are made with love.”

Fanning went on to describe how she asked The Great’s designer Sharon Lon, who recently won an Emmy for her costumes on the show, to make her dress for the occasion.

“Once I got nominated, I thought: ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing if she designed my dress?’” Fanning recalled.

“I’m filming season three right now, so we would have fittings after work and Katherine Shaw,” she continued. “She’s the seamstress who has all of Catherine the Great’s clothes on the show’s seasons two and now three. She handmade this dress, she’s the seamstress and cutter and Sharon designed it.”

On Twitter, people have applauded Fanning’s look and her decision to work with Long on it.

“Elle Fanning is never going to do boring on a red carpet (and how adorable of her to wear custom by her The Great costume designer Sharon Long?!),” one person wrote.

“One thing about Elle Fanning, it’s that she’s gonna serve on a red carpet,” another added.

A third person wrote: “Elle Fanning had the costume designers from The Great create this dress for her and I just think that’s so amazing.”

Elsewhere in her E! interview, the Maleficent star went on to express how “important” is it to “pay homage to the creatives” on her program, before acknowledging how TV shows’ behind-the-scenes teams can “transform” actors into characters.

“You get up in the morning and you feel like yourself. You’re all tired in sweatpants and then boom!” she said. “In my case, I put my corset on, I have this tall wig. I feel like a queen. I get to play Catherine the Great.”

Fanning received her first-ever Emmy nomination tonight, as she’s up for the Outstanding Lead Actress award for her role in The Great.

