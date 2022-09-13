Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1663036281

Emmys 2022 – live: Zendaya and Jason Sudeikis triumph as Sheryl Lee Ralph sings speech

Event awarding best in television is underway in Los Angeles, with Lizzo and Matthew Macfadyen among winners

Ellie Harrison,Kevin E G Perry
Tuesday 13 September 2022 03:31
Comments
Lizzo accepts Emmy for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.

Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.

Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.

British stars are set to fare well at the 74th Emmy awards, with several big UK names nominated for top prizes.

Colin Firth, Jodie Comer and Lily James are among those battling it out against their US counterparts for acting awards at the annual ceremony.

The three-hour ceremony is once again being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday 12 September beginning at 8pm ET (1am BST).

Follow along with live updates below...

1663036281

Jean Smart makes it a double

(HBO Max)

Jean Smart wins her second Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy in a row for her starring role as a legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in Hacks. She concludes her tongue-in-cheek speech by thanking the person who did her botox.

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 03:31
1663035776

Zendaya makes history!

(AP)

We told you earlier that Zendaya broke a record when she won Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria at the age of 24. She’s just won a second time, setting another record at 26.

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 03:22
1663035621

Hwang Dong-hyuk is a ‘Squid Game’ victor

Hwang Dong-hyuk wins Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Squid Game. The director says that he hopes it’s not the last time a non-English language series wins at the Emmys - and that it’s not the last time he wins either.

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 03:20
1663035190

Quinta Brunson wins Outstanding Writing for ‘Abbot Elementary'

Quinta Brunson takes home Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her school sitcom Abbot Elementary.

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 03:13
1663035004

Jason Sudeikis wins for ‘Ted Lasso’

A moustachioed Jason Sudeikis says he’s “surprised and flattered” after winning Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the titular role in much-loved football sitcom Ted Lasso.

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 03:10
1663034319

Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns viewers by singing ‘Endangered Species’

They’re already calling it the ‘Greatest Emmy speech of all time’. Check out video of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s stunning rendition of jazz singer Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species”:

Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns Emmys crowd by singing ‘Endangered Species’ in winning speech

Ralph won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard on ‘Abbott Elementary’

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 02:58
1663034228

Jerrod Carmichael wins for ‘Rothaniel'

Stand-up Jerrod Carmichael - shirtless and wearing Puff Daddy’s old fur coat - wins the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his acclaimed HBO special Rothaniel, filmed at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City.

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 02:57
1663034060

Kenan reunites with Kel

A fun moment: host Kenan Thompson reunites with Kel Mitchell, his Kenan & Kel and Good Burger co-star.

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 02:54
1663033681

Mike White wins twice for ‘The White Lotus’

The White Lotus is rapidly turning into the night’s biggest success story. Creator Mike White is personally taking home two Emmys: One for directing and another for writing a limited or anthology series or movie. In his first speech he emotionally pays tribute to his parents, while in his second he makes reference to his appearance on reality survival show Survivor and jokingly pleads: “Don’t vote me off the island!”

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 02:48
1663032787

Geena Davis receives standing ovation as she collects the Governors Award

(Getty Images)

Thelma & Louise star Geena Davis isn’t just a groundbreaking actor - she’s also the founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the leading organization on gender equality in popular culture. They receive the 2022 Governors Award Emmy in recognition of their work to encourage gender balance and inclusion throughout the entertainment industry.

Kevin Perry13 September 2022 02:33

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in