Emmys 2022 – live: Zendaya and Jason Sudeikis triumph as Sheryl Lee Ralph sings speech
Event awarding best in television is underway in Los Angeles, with Lizzo and Matthew Macfadyen among winners
The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.
Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.
Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.
British stars are set to fare well at the 74th Emmy awards, with several big UK names nominated for top prizes.
Colin Firth, Jodie Comer and Lily James are among those battling it out against their US counterparts for acting awards at the annual ceremony.
The three-hour ceremony is once again being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday 12 September beginning at 8pm ET (1am BST).
Jean Smart makes it a double
Jean Smart wins her second Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy in a row for her starring role as a legendary Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance in Hacks. She concludes her tongue-in-cheek speech by thanking the person who did her botox.
Zendaya makes history!
We told you earlier that Zendaya broke a record when she won Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Euphoria at the age of 24. She’s just won a second time, setting another record at 26.
Hwang Dong-hyuk is a ‘Squid Game’ victor
Hwang Dong-hyuk wins Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for Squid Game. The director says that he hopes it’s not the last time a non-English language series wins at the Emmys - and that it’s not the last time he wins either.
Quinta Brunson wins Outstanding Writing for ‘Abbot Elementary'
Quinta Brunson takes home Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her school sitcom Abbot Elementary.
Jason Sudeikis wins for ‘Ted Lasso’
A moustachioed Jason Sudeikis says he’s “surprised and flattered” after winning Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for the titular role in much-loved football sitcom Ted Lasso.
Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns viewers by singing ‘Endangered Species’
They’re already calling it the ‘Greatest Emmy speech of all time’. Check out video of Sheryl Lee Ralph’s stunning rendition of jazz singer Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species”:
Sheryl Lee Ralph stuns Emmys crowd by singing ‘Endangered Species’ in winning speech
Ralph won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Barbara Howard on ‘Abbott Elementary’
Jerrod Carmichael wins for ‘Rothaniel'
Stand-up Jerrod Carmichael - shirtless and wearing Puff Daddy’s old fur coat - wins the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his acclaimed HBO special Rothaniel, filmed at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City.
Kenan reunites with Kel
A fun moment: host Kenan Thompson reunites with Kel Mitchell, his Kenan & Kel and Good Burger co-star.
Mike White wins twice for ‘The White Lotus’
The White Lotus is rapidly turning into the night’s biggest success story. Creator Mike White is personally taking home two Emmys: One for directing and another for writing a limited or anthology series or movie. In his first speech he emotionally pays tribute to his parents, while in his second he makes reference to his appearance on reality survival show Survivor and jokingly pleads: “Don’t vote me off the island!”
Geena Davis receives standing ovation as she collects the Governors Award
Thelma & Louise star Geena Davis isn’t just a groundbreaking actor - she’s also the founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, the leading organization on gender equality in popular culture. They receive the 2022 Governors Award Emmy in recognition of their work to encourage gender balance and inclusion throughout the entertainment industry.
