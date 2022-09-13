✕ Close Lizzo accepts Emmy for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’

The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.

Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.

Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.

British stars are set to fare well at the 74th Emmy awards, with several big UK names nominated for top prizes.

Colin Firth, Jodie Comer and Lily James are among those battling it out against their US counterparts for acting awards at the annual ceremony.

The three-hour ceremony is once again being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday 12 September beginning at 8pm ET (1am BST).

Follow along with live updates below...