King Charles III today promised “lifelong service” to the United Kingdom as the country’s new monarch following the death of his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

In a televised address to the nation, the King spoke of his “feelings of profound sorrow” at the Queen’s death on Thursday at the age of 96.

And he announced that he was creating his eldest son and heir William and wife Kate Prince and Princess of Wales.

Wearing a dark suit and black tie, King Charles paid tribute to the Queen’s “love, affection, guidance, understanding and example” in the address from Buckingham Palace.

“In our sorrow, let us remember and draw light from her example,” he said.

The new King said: “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well-lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”

And in a moving last message to “my darling Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa”, he concluded: “Thank you. Thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”

Charles vowed to continue his mother’s example of constitutional monarchy.

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation,” he said.

“And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life.”

He sent an affectionate message to younger son Harry and his wife Meghan, in an apparent sign of his desire to end the rifts which have emerged following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to withdraw from royal duties.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said.

Charles said he was counting on “the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla” - now Queen Consort - for support in his new role.

“I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much,” he said.

And he confirmed that as well as inheriting his former title of Duke of Cornwall and his old Scottish titles, William will follow him in becoming Prince of Wales, an honour granted to heirs to the throne since 1301.

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given,” said King Charles.

The King had rushed to the Queen’s bedside at her Scottish retreat Balmoral to be with her on Thursday, along with other senior royals including the Princess Royal and Prince William and Prince Harry.

He and the Queen Consort stayed overnight in Balmoral and travelled back today to London, where they received a rapturous reception from well-wishers at Buckingham Palace.