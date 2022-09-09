Queen death – latest: King Charles greets well-wishers at Buckingham Palace
King now inside palace after greeting mourners
King Charles III To Give Televised Address
As Britain mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son – now King Charles III – has arrived back in London after flying from Balmoral, ahead of a meeting with prime minister Liz Truss and his first national address as monarch.
The King met mourners outside Buckingham Palace, having travelled from Scotland to London earlier.
As heartfelt tributes continued to pour in from across the globe following her death on Thursday, MPs held a minute’s silence in the Commons, with former PM Boris Johnson recalling being “moved to tears” after being asked in a BBC interview several months ago to discus the Queen in the past tense.
Gun salutes rang out across the country on Friday afternoon, with 96 rounds fired to mark the Queen’s life.
The Queen had reigned for nearly seven decades, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life. Her son automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, taking her place in ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, a role for which he has spent a lifetime in preparation.
Wristbands for St Paul’s memorial ran out within three hours
All 2,000 wristbands for this evening’s memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral were distributed to members of the pubic within three hours, a cathedral spokesperson has said.
James Bond producers send ‘heartfelt condolences’ to royal family
Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson have sent their “heartfelt condolences” to the royal family, saying they “join the world in mourning” the Queen’s death.
The monarch famously appeared alongside 007 actor Daniel Craig during the opening ceremony for the London Olympics.
What events have been cancelled following the Queen’s death?
Events around the country, from sporting fixtures to strike action, have been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
My colleague Maryam Zakir-Hussain has compiled this comprehensive list of those no longer going ahead:
All the events cancelled following the Queen’s death
Grief-struck nation mourns the Queen who reigned for 70 years
What is the royal family’s new line of succession?
Following the Queen’s death, here is the new royal line of succession:
Watch: How will Queen Elizabeth II's death be felt across the world?
The UK is in mourning following the death of the Queen, who passed away at Balmoral yesterday aged 96.
Politicians throughout the UK have been paying tribute to Her Majesty, who served for some 70 years.
World leaders have also been paying their respects. Watch below for a look at how Elizabeth II’s death will be felt around the globe.
Hundreds join queue for St Paul’s memorial service
A hundreds-strong queue winding from St Paul’s Cathedral to beyond the Tube station streets away has formed, as mourners arrive for the service of remembrance on Friday evening.
Attendees were dressed smartly in black suits and ties while others wore black mourning veils as they waited to take their seat inside the cathedral.
Extinction Rebellion postpones ‘festival of resistance'
Extinction Rebellion has postponed a “festival of resistance” planned for this weekend due to the death of the Queen.
The climate action group had planned to hold events in London and several other locations but they are cancelled until “further notice”.
“It was felt that the risks to our mobilisation efforts outweigh the desire to continue, and occupying a Royal Park at this time would not be practical,” a statement said.
“ The decision has not been made lightly and in full appreciation that it will impact so many who have put much time, heart and commitment into making this festival the beautiful reality it was gearing up to be.”
Ed Miliband shares anecdote from meeting with Her Majesty on energy
As tributes were paid in the House of Commons, Ed Miliband told MPs how the Queen raised an eyebrow at his efforts to reduce energy use as climate change secretary in 200, Andrew Woodcock, our politics editor, reports.
The former Labour leader recalled that he attended a meeting of the Privy Council, which involved the sovereign reading out a list of the laws that were being passed.
“As she did so, she paused for a moment because she was having trouble reading, and said: ‘It’s these new long-life lightbulbs that we’ve introduced,” said Mr Miliband, to laughter from MPs.
“And she fixed me with a beady gaze and a twinkle in her eye, and I smiled. That was the sense of humour that she showed.”
Mr Miliband, now shadow climate change secretary, paid tribute to King Charles as “an extraordinary warrior on the issue of the environment long before it was fashionable”.
Theresa May pays tribute to Queen
Former prime minister Theresa May has paid tribute to the Queen, who died yesterday aged 96.
Ms May paid tribute with an anecdote about how she once dropped some cheese in the Monarch’s presence.
Our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports:
Theresa May pays tribute to Queen with anecdote about eating cheese
MPs laugh as former prime minister describes antics at picnic
‘I decided the revolution could wait’: Independent journalist recalls meeting the Queen
Our home affairs editor Lizzie Dearden writes:
I never expected to meet the Queen, and to be honest I didn’t want to. I’m a republican and had never had any interest in the monarchy – my dominant memory of Princess Diana’s death was being absolutely fuming that my favourite cartoons had been cancelled and there was nothing fun on telly.
Fast forward 17 years and I was living in London, working as a journalist, and an unexpected series of events led to a proper, full-on “and what do you do?” meeting with my HRH namesake.
It was 2014 and I had won an award for the best media law paper in the national senior reporters’ exams (apologies for all the humblebrags in this anecdote). As a result, I and the other winners were invited to the Journalists’ Charity’s 150th anniversary celebrations at the Stationers’ Hall in London.
The Queen was a patron of the Journalists’ Charity, but then she was a patron of so many charities that it didn’t remotely occur to me that she would turn up. But turn up she did, with the Duke of Edinburgh. A line of dignitaries, politicians and famous journalists were there to meet the Royal party, and my fellow young hacks and I assumed that would be the end of the engagement. As we chatted away with our free prosecco, the crowd suddenly parted and by pure coincidence, we were standing smack bang in the Queen’s path.
She approached, cameras flashed, I inexplicably started sweating. She stopped in front of us and I tried to curtsey, but narrowly avoided headbutting the Queen in the face. Unfazed by the near assault, she asked the immortal royal question: “And what do you do?” I and my two fellow journalists, now riding the situation out with a sense of detached amazement, told her who we worked for.
I expected that to be the end of the conversation but she followed up with a series of surprisingly insightful and frankly nerdy questions. Was it dreadfully frustrating, she asked, when we put a lot of effort into writing stories and then our editors don’t run them? Yes, it very much is! The Queen then asked if we still used shorthand, which she learned in her youth. I confirmed we did and she asked which system – we were Teeline, she was Pitman’s. The conversation went on for a while before she moved on to the next huddle.
Several things struck me. The first was that she was absolutely tiny, even more miniscule than she appeared on television. The second was that she smelled like my gran, which can only be a compliment. The third was that in the brief time we spoke I felt like she was genuinely listening to me, that she took time she didn’t need to take and showed a level of interest and knowledge that caught me off-guard. Cynics would rightly say that the Queen had a lot of practice, and I am sure there are thousands of people with similar anecdotes that left them feeling exactly the same.
The result for me was a republican identity crisis. I tracked down the media snaps of the event and sent them to relatives to frame, I started looking up stories of the Queen being badass, I told random people she was a lovely lady, I even tried to watch The Crown. In the end, I remained a republican. But I decided the revolution could wait.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies