As Britain mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son – now King Charles III – has arrived back in London after flying from Balmoral, ahead of a meeting with prime minister Liz Truss and his first national address as monarch.

The King met mourners outside Buckingham Palace, having travelled from Scotland to London earlier.

As heartfelt tributes continued to pour in from across the globe following her death on Thursday, MPs held a minute’s silence in the Commons, with former PM Boris Johnson recalling being “moved to tears” after being asked in a BBC interview several months ago to discus the Queen in the past tense.

Gun salutes rang out across the country on Friday afternoon, with 96 rounds fired to mark the Queen’s life.

The Queen had reigned for nearly seven decades, overseeing huge political and cultural changes in the national life. Her son automatically succeeds her as King Charles III, taking her place in ruling over the UK and more than a dozen Commonwealth nations, a role for which he has spent a lifetime in preparation.