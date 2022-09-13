Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jimmy Kimmel is facing heavy criticism online after gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech.

Brunson won an Emmy Award for her writing on the comedy series Abbott Elementary.

She was introduced by actor Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel onstage as part of a bit – the host pretended to have passed out after drinking too many skinny margaritas upon losing in his own category.

However, instead of getting off the stage to let Brunson have her moment, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while she gave her speech.

Brunson tried to move the talk show host, shaking him and saying, “Jimmy, wake up, I won,” but he remained where he was, leading many to accuse him of stealing the winner’s spotlight.

“Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech. Highly disrespectful,” journalist Philip Lewis wrote on Twitter.

Similarly, social media editor Connor Perrett tweeted: “Jimmy Kimmel laying on the floor while Quinta has her moment is extremely irritating.”

Another viewer added: “Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘dead’ body.”

The ceremony already drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friends and Law and Order: SVU theme songs.

And host Kenan Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.

Succession writer Jessie Armstrong’s speech, meanwhile, drew audible winces from the crowd over his King Charles comments.

Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here and find out about the biggest snubs and surprises here.

We have also compiled a list of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and shared a look at what’s inside the Emmys gift bag.

Fans praised Elle Fanning after she revealed her Emmys dress was inspired by Old Hollywood and Hannah Waddingham was hailed as “iconic” after she unveiled sneakers under her gown.