Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans were surprised by Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald’s absence from the Emmys 2022’s In Memoriam segment.

The Australian actor and singer, best known for her leading role as Sandy in Grease, died in August of this year from breast cancer. She was 73.

While Newton-John was mostly a film actor, she appeared in a number of televison shows, including Australian singing series Kommotion, 1993’s drama series Snowy River: The McGregor Saga, and the one-season 2008 show Sordid Lives: The Series.

Meanwhile, viewers were confused by Canadian comedian Norm Macdonald’s absence from the night’s tributes.

However, the Saturday Night Live alum passed away in 2021 and was honoured during last year’s award ceremony. This year he received three posthumous nominations for his Netflix special Nothing Special, which was partly why fans were shocked not to see him in the in memorial segment – unaware that he was celebrated last year.

Betty White, Bob Saget, and Sidney Poitier were among the late TV celebrities remembered in Monday (12 September) evening’s live broadcast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The ceremony drew strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friends and Law and Order: SVU theme songs.

And host Kenan Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.

Olivia Newton-John and Norm Macdonald (Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here and read the full winners list here.

We have also compiled a list of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and shared a look at what’s inside the Emmys gift bag.

Fans praised Elle Fanning after she revealed her Emmys dress was inspired by Old Hollywood and Hannah Waddingham was hailed as “iconic” after she unveiled sneakers under her gown.

Succession writer Jesse Armstrong also drew audible winces from the crowd with his comment about King Charles.