Who is Emmys 2022 announcer and DJ Sam Jay?
Actor and comedian is a writer on ‘Saturday Night Live’
The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater to celebrate the best in television.
On Monday (12 September) night’s awards show, Sam Jay – real name Samaria Johnson – appeared alongside Emmys host Kenan Thompson to DJ the event and announce the night’s winners.
The 40-year-old actor and comedian is best known for her writing on Saturday Night Live.
She’s also known for co-starring in and co-creating the HBO comedy series PAUSE with Sam Jay and Peacock’s comedy show Bust Down.
The ceremony has already drawn strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friends and Law and Order: SVU theme songs.
And host Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.
Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.
And The White Lotus fans delighted in Murray Bartlett’s first Emmy win for his role as a chaotic resort manager in the hit show.
FollowThe Independent’s live Emmys 2022 coverage here and keep up to date with the winners as they are announced here.
We have also compiled a list of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and shared a look at what’s inside the Emmys gift bag.
Fans praised Elle Fanning after she revealed her Emmys dress was inspired by Old Hollywood and Hannah Waddingham was hailed as “iconic” after she unveiled sneakers under her gown.
