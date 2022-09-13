Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The White Lotus fans delight in Murray Bartlett’s first Emmy win: ‘Easily call of the night’

‘Time for the Murray Bartlett Award, easily call of the night,’ one confident fan tweeted

Tom Murray
Tuesday 13 September 2022 01:44
Comments
The White Lotus miniseries on HBO ‘really stands out’ thanks to its ‘writing'

Murray Bartlett took home his very first Emmy Award at Monday’s (12 September) ceremony for his role in HBO’s The White Lotus.

The Australian actor played the chaotic hotel manager Armond in the smash-hit drama.

Bartlett picked up the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.

In his speech, he thanked series creator Mike White: “My God, thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “I adore you and admire you.”

Fans of the show took delight in the win on Twitter, particularly because his character offered memorable scenes such as one where he defecated in a suitcase.

Recommended

“Time for the Murray Bartlett Award, easily call of the night,” writer Jenelle Riley tweeted.

“In all seriousness, Murray Bartlett’s character is the thematic crux and emotional core of THE WHITE LOTUS. His performance rose to the occasion and then some – this couldn’t be more deserved,” writer Alison Herman wrote.

“Murray Bartlett s***ting into a suitcase and subsequently getting killed because of it is now an Emmy winning performance,” another fan pointed out.

Follow The Independent’s live Emmys 2022 coverage here

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in