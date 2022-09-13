The White Lotus fans delight in Murray Bartlett’s first Emmy win: ‘Easily call of the night’
‘Time for the Murray Bartlett Award, easily call of the night,’ one confident fan tweeted
Murray Bartlett took home his very first Emmy Award at Monday’s (12 September) ceremony for his role in HBO’s The White Lotus.
The Australian actor played the chaotic hotel manager Armond in the smash-hit drama.
Bartlett picked up the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series.
In his speech, he thanked series creator Mike White: “My God, thank you for giving me one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “I adore you and admire you.”
Fans of the show took delight in the win on Twitter, particularly because his character offered memorable scenes such as one where he defecated in a suitcase.
“Time for the Murray Bartlett Award, easily call of the night,” writer Jenelle Riley tweeted.
“In all seriousness, Murray Bartlett’s character is the thematic crux and emotional core of THE WHITE LOTUS. His performance rose to the occasion and then some – this couldn’t be more deserved,” writer Alison Herman wrote.
“Murray Bartlett s***ting into a suitcase and subsequently getting killed because of it is now an Emmy winning performance,” another fan pointed out.
