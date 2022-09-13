Emmys 2022 – live: Oprah gives Michael Keaton first award of the night
Event awarding best in television set to take place in Los Angeles, with Colin Firth, Jodie Comer and Lily James up for top prizes
The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles to celebrate the best in television.
Actor and Saturday Night Live comedian Kenan Thompson is taking over hosting duties from Cedric the Entertainer, and Succession is leading the 2022 nominations with 25 nods, followed by The White Lotus and Ted Lasso, which each have 20.
Other shows in contention include Better Call Saul, Squid Game, Abbott Elementary and Hacks.
British stars are set to fare well at the 74th Emmy awards, with several big UK names nominated for top prizes.
Colin Firth, Jodie Comer and Lily James are among those battling it out against their US counterparts for acting awards at the annual ceremony.
The three-hour ceremony is once again being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday 12 September beginning at 8pm ET (1am BST).
Follow along with live updates below...
Brett Goldstein wins Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (again)
Ted Lasso star (and Marvel’s Hercules) Brett Goldstein becomes the second British winner of the night as he retains his crown as Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Just like last time, the feed is cut when he swears... but we think he did that on purpose!
Sheryl Lee Ralph wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler are here to award the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series to Sheryl Lee Ralph for her role as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard on sitcom Abbott Elementary. She celebrates in spectacular fashion by singing Dianne Reeves’“Endangered Species” before delivering an impassioned speech.
Julia Garner wins for ‘Ozark'
Julia Garner wins Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her fan-favourite role as Ruth in crime drama Ozark. She’s nominated a second time for her leading role in Inventing Anna - is she on for a double?
Matthew Macfadyen wins Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Matthew Macfadyen thanks Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and his “remarkable writing team” for the “bonkers gift of a role” that is Tom Wambsgans. He’s the first British winner of the night - and perhaps the first of many winners from Succession.
Murray Bartlett wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for ‘The White Lotus'
The second winner of the night is Australian actor Murray Bartlett, who takes home Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his stand-out role in Mike White’s social satire The White Lotus.
Michael Keaton wins first award of the night for ‘Dopesick'
The night’s off to a flying start as TV icon Oprah Winfrey hands the award for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie to Michael Keaton for his turn in Dopesick.
Kenan’s dance tribute to TV
Host Kenan Thompson, or as he calls himself: “The Mayor of Television,” gets things started at the 2022 Emmys with a dance routine set to the theme tunes from a variety of classic shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Law & Order, Stranger Things and Game of Thrones. Considering this is supposed to be a tribute to television, a lot of viewers may be tempted to switch theirs off after seeing this...
Zendaya back to make more history?
Two years ago, Zendaya broke a record when she won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for Euphoria at just 24 years old. That makes her the youngest woman to ever take home that award, and this year - at the age of 26 - she becomes the youngest two-time lead actress nominee in Emmys history. Could she make it a double win tonight?
No rest for the staff of ‘Abbot Elementary’
Abbot Elementary creator Quinta Brunson has revealed that her colleagues on the school-set sitcom will all be back at work tomorrow - they’d get more time off if they were real teachers! Brunson will also be appearing in the forthcoming Weird Al Yankovic biopic Weird. She describes her role as Oprah as: “What I was born to do”.
