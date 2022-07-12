Abbott Elementary and the show’s creator and star Quinta Brunson have been nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards, and fans couldn’t be more ecstatic.

Brunson received a nod for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while the series received a nod for Best Comedy Series. Series co-stars Janelle James and Tyler James Williams also received nominations.

James, who stars as Principal Ava Coleman, earned a nod for Supporting Actress in a Comedy and Williams, who stars as fellow teacher Gregory Eddie, earned a nod for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

The Emmy-nominated ABC sitcom is about a group of passionate elementary teachers in the underfunded Philadelphia public school system, who are determined for their students to succeed despite the odds being stacked against them.

Its revival of the sitcom mockumentary format – made popular by The Office and Parks and Recreation – quickly made its way into fans’ hearts, and many have celebrated the nominations on Twitter.

“So happy Abbott Elementary got nominations they deserve it so much,” wrote one fan.

Another confidently tweeted: “All I know is that Abbott Elementary is winning for sure.”

“Abbott Elementary Emmy sweep incoming,” wrote one, echoing the sentiment of many other fans “manifesting” wins for all those nominated in the series.

“Abbott Elementary coming to clean up,” a fan shared.

Another praised: “Abbott Elementary is such a joyous, brilliant show. I’m so happy about their noms!”

Check out the full list of Emmy 2022 nominations here and follow along with The Independent’s live blog here.