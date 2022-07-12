The Morning Show fans upset over Jennifer Aniston’s Emmy ‘snub’

With the 2022 Emmy Award nominations announced today (12 July), The Morning Show fans are upset over Jennifer Aniston’s absence from the list of nominees.

While the actor – who stars as TV anchor Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ drama about the problematic inner workings of a news production company – didn’t earn a nod, three of her series co-stars did.

Reese Witherspoon received a nomination for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, while Billy Crudup earned a nod for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, and Marcia Gay Harden landed a nomination for Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

Responding to the news on Twitter, fans have expressed their shock and disappointment at Aniston’s exclusion from the forthcoming 74th Emmy Awards.

“Jennifer Aniston should have been nominated for carrying the entire second season of The Morning Show on her shoulders by herself,” one fan argued.

Another commented: “Jennifer Aniston not getting a nom for The Morning Show is pretty damn silly.”

“Jennifer Aniston poured blood, sweat, and tears into the performance on The Morning Show, how?” a third asked.

One even called for “Justice for Jennifer Aniston”.

“Ok but Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show season 2 though, are we serious? That was a heartbreaking performance, where's her nomination?” someone questioned.

Entertainment journalist Danielle Turchiano listed Aniston as one of her “Emmy snubs”, adding: “Especially since Reese scored a nom, no offence to Reese”.

“Really, I loved Reese’s performance, but I'd say Jennifer Aniston deserved that nomination waaaay more,” tweeted one fan. “Girl gave everything she had in the Covid episode. She put her entire body and soul into the character, it was agonising to watch.”

