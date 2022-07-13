Lizzo and Zendaya react to Emmy nominations

Lizzo and Zendaya have shared their excitement after they were both nominated for awards in the 2022 Emmys.

The singer is nominated for Watch Out For the Big Grrls and the actress is nominated for Euphoria.

A full list of nominations was revealed on Tuesday (12 July) with Succession scooping 25 nominations.

While the awards were dominated by cable a few years ago, streaming platforms are gaining more recognition for shows - Netflix’s Squid Game and The White Lotus have received nominations.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.