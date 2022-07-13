The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Only Murders in the Building: Steve Martin and Martin Short react to co-star Selena Gomez Emmy snub
Both Martin and Short received Emmy nods for their roles in ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Steve Martin and Martin Short have said they are “dismayed” that their Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez was not nominated for an acting Emmy.
The two stars received Emmy nods for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for their roles in the Hulu mystery series.
The show was also nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. Jane Lynch and Nathan Lane were additionally nominated for their guest starring roles in the show’s first season.
You can find the full list of Emmy nominations 2022 here.
“Well, we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled at the nominations, not only for us but for the show,” Martin told The New York Times in a recent interview.
“We’re dismayed that Selena was not nominated because she’s so crucial to our performances, really,” he added.
Gomez stars alongside Martin and Short in Only Murders in the Building – which has been renewed for a third season – as a trio who become entangled in a murder that takes place in their apartment building.
Short did clarify, however, that Gomez is nominated as an executive producer.
Although Gomez did not score a nod for Lead Actress, as an executive producer on the series, she is included in the show’s nomination for Outstanding Comedy.
The 29-year-old is not the only notable actor to be left out of this year’s Emmy Awards. Jennifer Aniston’s absence from the list of nominees for her role in The Morning Show has also left fans upset.
Meanwhile, Mandy Moore reacted to This Is Us’ final season Emmy snub, saying that “nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY”.
Season two episodes of Only Murders in the Building air on Tuesdays on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.
