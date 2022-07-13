Mandy Moore has responded to the 2022 Emmys snubbing the final season of hit NBC series This Is Us.

The acclaimed family drama bowed out this year, with Moore among the castmembers to be praised for their performances in the show’s final episodes.

This Is Us, which tells the story of a family across multiple timelines and generations, has historically proved a hit at the Emmys.

Previous seasons had racked up a number of awards, including multiple nods for Outstanding Drama, while Moore’s co-star Sterling K Brown once took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

After this year’s Emmy nominations were announced on Tuesday (13 July), fans were disappointed to learn that the only award the series would be competing for this year is for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

Writing on an Instagram story, Moore shared her feelings about the snub.

“Do I wish our show was recognized in what I think was it’s finest hour? Sure,” she said. “And Dan Fogelman’s brilliant writing for 6 seasons (hello THE TRAIN)? Ken Olin’s impeccable direction? Our insanely, wildly talented cast and crew?

“Yah…. But nothing can take away what our show meant to SO MANY (us included). That’s an incredible legacy to be a part of. I will be grateful forever.”

In the UK, the series can be streamed on Disney Plus and Prime Video.

