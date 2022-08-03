Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett receive belated Emmy nomination
The pair weren’t originally included in the nominations for their special ‘One Last Time’ because they didn’t produce it
Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett have received a belated Emmy nomination for their concert special One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.
Although the special itself was already nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), the pair were originally excluded as listed nominees because they didn’t produce it.
However, the Emmy’s has now updated their list to include Bennett and Gaga as hosts of the awards.
They made the change last night (Tuesday 2 Aug) ahead of Bennett’s 96th birthday today.
The special is up for three awards in total: Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Special and Outstanding Music Direction.
The pair have recorded two albums together, with the latest Love For Sale, going on to win a Grammy.
This year’s Emmys, awarding the best in television, will take place in September, and the race is wide open considering typical nominees, including The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, are not eligible.
The reasoning for this is due to a new eligibility period meaning shows had to air their most recent seasons between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022.
TV shows in the running for awards this year include Better Call Saul, Succession and Squid Game in the drama categories, and Abbott Elementary, Hacks and Ted Lasso in the comedy categories.
You can read the full list of Emmy 2022 nominations here.
