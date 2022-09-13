Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2022 Emmy Awards have officially arrived, with an opportunity for all presenters and winners to bring home a bag full of luxurious goodies.

In June, the Television Academy Foundation announced that the 74th Emmy Awards Giving Suite is going to be produced by Karen Wood and Backstage Creations, a female-owned company that has worked backstage at the event for nine years.

At Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, presenters and winners will be able to choose from a variety of gifts in the “Giving” lounge. Celebrities will also be autographing different items that will be auctioned, with funds being put towards supporting the Television Academy Foundation.

According to the foundation, sponsors for the gift bag will “make contributions to benefit the nonprofit, which provides career pathways and access to the television industry for students across the country”.

While not all nominees will walk away with an award tonight, these gift bags will allow them to walk away with 22 different prizes.

As reported by E! News, celebrities at the Giving Suite will receive a trip to Four Seasons Nevis in the West Indies, Caribbean. The gift includes a three-night stay in an ocean view room, with some of the amenities including a massage and dinner for two.

Another vacation opportunity that the Emmys’ attendees will receive is a three-night stay at the RiverView Ranch Retreat & Western Adventures in Montana and a three-night stay at the Museum Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey.

In addition to luxury vacations, Backstage Creations’ gift bags offer high-end skincare products, including the 5 Circle Skin Care cleanser by esthetician Denise Bell and a nighttime moisturiser by Aveeno.

The gift bag also features some canned drinks, such as So Beer, a non-alcoholic lager, and Mude, a naturally “brewed functional sparkling beverage”. Aside from refreshing beverages, another delicious treat in the bag is a half-pound bag of caramels by Dr Monkey’s Deliciously Good Caramel.

There are a few everyday essentials in the gift bag as well, including a hands-free umbrella holder by Huriia and stationery cards by Crane. When celebrities are in need of some rest and relaxation, they can turn to their gift bags for Crystal Hills Organics’ bath salts or Thera Can Trigger’s point massager.

The goodie bag also has the “Lifetime Lineup” game in it, which is fit for players who are eight-years-old and up, while celebrities will find two books, including The Artist’s Way, a self-help book by Mark Bryan & Company, and The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails! in the gift bag.

The list of nominees who will be able to bring home this year’s gift bags include Colin Firth, Jodie Comer, Lily James, Jason Bateman, Reese Witherspoon, Zendaya, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Kaley Cuoco, and host Kenan Thompson.

Follow The Independent‘s live Emmys 2022 coverage here.