Heidi Klum explains how she used the bathroom in worm Halloween costume

Heidi Klum has revealed the skillful way she used the bathroom while dressed in her elaborate worm Halloween costume.

The supermodel – who is famously known as the queen of Halloween costumes – turned heads when she showed up to her Halloween party dressed in a full body worm costume, complete with a large curved head and a long tail.

Only her face was somewhat recognisable, as her eyes, nose and mouth peeked out from within the costume. The one thing Klum’s epic costume came without? An easy way to use the restroom.

When asked by Page Six how she planned to pee, Klum explained that she must take off almost the entire costume before using the bathroom.

“A lot of it has to come off,” she said, referring to the costume’s prosthetics. “When I gotta go, I’ll have to de-strap and just make it happen somehow.”

Klum then quoted a Project Runway motto from her longtime friend and Making The Cut co-host, Tim Gunn. “As Tim Gunn would say, ‘Make it work,’” she told the outlet.

The 49-year-old German model arrived at her Halloween party in New York City on Monday with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The musician complimented Klum’s costume by dressing as a fisherman with a bloody eye. In one image from the event, Klum posed on the floor beside Kaulitz, while he knelt beside her with his arms raised as if he caught the worm himself.

According to Vogue, the intricate worm costume took two years to brainstorm. This year’s festivities also marked the end of Klum’s Halloween hiatus, after the Covid-19 pandemic had delayed her annual event for two years.

“I like to do something unexpected, so I tried to think of a costume that is super absurd, but also very familiar,” Klum said about the brainstorming process. “Because it is Halloween, you need the creepy factor, also a bit gross and disgusting.”

Other guests at Klum’s Halloween party included Kim Petras as Krampus, Questlove dressed as an astronaut, and Klum’s 18-year-old daughter Leni transformed into Catwoman.

There were many show-stopping Halloween costumes from celebrities this year. Lizzo went as Marge Simpson for Halloween, complete with yellow makeup Marge’s signature blue hair. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian accidentally showed up to Tracee Ellis Ross’ no-costume birthday party as Mystique from X-Men.