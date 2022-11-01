Heidi Klum transforms into worm for Halloween party

Heidi Klum was unrecognisable as she returned from her two-year Halloween hiatus with an incredible worm costume.

The model - known for throwing eccentric spooky parties - wowed fans in a full-body worm outfit, complete with a large curved head and a long tail.

Only her eyes, nose and mouth were visible within the costume.

Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, complemented the look by dressing as a fisherman, hooking Klum with his fishing rod on the blue carpet entrance.

Elon Musk also attended the party, dressing as a gladiator.

