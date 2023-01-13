Shakira song mocking ex Gerard Pique breaks YouTube record

Shakira's new song ridiculing her ex, Gerard Pique, has broken YouTube records by racking up 63 million views within 24 hours.

Its soaring popularity has seen it become the most-watched new Latin song in YouTube history.

The song, titled "BZRP Music Sessions #53," was a collaboration with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap.

"I’m worth two 22-year-olds," she sings, before adding "You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo."

"I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you."

