Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shakira has caused a stir with her latest song, featuring lyrics that appear to target her ex, Gerard Piqué.

The Colombian musican split from the former Barcelona footballer in June 2022, amid rumours that Piqué had been unfaithful.

In a new track produced with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap, entitled “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, Shakira seemed to take aim at her former partner of 11 years.

The song’s lyrics make thinly veiled references to Piqué, as well as his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti.

Here are eight of the most savage barbs in the track...

1. “So much talk of being a champion / And when I needed you, you gave me the worst version of you”

2. “Sorry baby, I should have thrown you out a while ago / A she-wolf like me is not for rookies”

3. “This is for you to be mortified / Chew and swallow, swallow and chew”

4. “I only make music, sorry that it splashed you”

As sung in Spanish, this line goes, “Yo solo hago música, perdón que te salpique,” making the last word (salpique) a pun on Piqué’s name.

5. “You left me my mother in law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government”

This line is a clear reference to Shakira’s legal battle over alleged tax fraud (which she has denied).

6. “She has the name of a good person / It’s clearly not what it sounds like.”

The Spanish word for “clearly”, “claramente”, is used here as an apparent pun on Clara Chia Marti, with Shakira articulating the word to emphasise this.

7. “I’m worth two of 22 / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio”

Piqué’s new girlfriend, currently 23, is rumoured to have begun seeing the footballer back when she would have been 22. The lyric also alludes to Piqué’s goal celebration, in which he forms a two with both his hands, in tribute to his and Shakira’s shared birthday on 2 February.

8. “Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too”

Piqué has not yet responded to the new song. The Independent has contacted a representative for comment.