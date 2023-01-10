50 Cent claims that Eminem turned down a $9m World Cup collaboration

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

50 Cent has claimed that Eminem turned down a $9m World Cup collaboration in Qatar.

Following their collaborative performance at the Super Bowl earlier that year, the rapper alleges that they were offered $9m to perform together, eight of which he claims would have gone to Eminem.

Speaking during a radio interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood on Real 92.3, 50 Cent said: “Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about the World Cup and they had a budget of $9m.”

“If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world,” added the rapper, who’s real name is Curtis James Jackson III.

The rapper then alleged that he tried to persuade Eminem, but wasn’t successful in his negotiations: “They’re like, "He’s not gonna do it."’

Last year’s World Cup in Qatar was surrounded by controversy due to the country’s human rights legislation, as well as the deaths of a number of migrant workers who helped to build the stadiums.

Campaigners and members of the LGBTQ+ community also condemned the hosting of the event in a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Eminem and 50 Cent (Getty Images)

The controversy led to many artists refusing to play the festival, with some coming out publicly to refute any claims of a possible appearance.

Dua Lipa publicly denied any involvement with the World Cup, writing on Instagram ahead of the event: “There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar.”

“I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host.”

Other artists, including Rod Stewart and Shakira, also publicly denied any involvement in the tournament.

Despite the controversy, many did agree to perform in Qatar as part of the World Cup, including BTS star Jungkook, Sean Paul and Lil Baby.