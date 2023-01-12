Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Shakira seems to take multiple shots at her ex, former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, in a new song.

The 45-year-old announced her split from husband Piqué in June 2022 amid rumours that he’d cheated on her. The pair had been together for 11 years.

In a new track with Argentinian DJ Bizarrap entitled “BZRP Music Sessions #53”, shared on YouTube on Wednesday (11 January), the singer appears to reference Piqué’s new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti and even touches on her own £13m tax fraud trial in Spain.

In lyrics translated by The Independent Español chief Alexandra Tirado Oropeza, Shakira raps: “I’m not getting back with you, don’t cry for me, nor beg me/ I understood that it’s not my fault that they criticize you/I only make music, sorry that it got to you.

“You left me the mother-in-law as my neighbour, media outlets at my door and in debt with the government/ You thought you hurt me, but you made me stronger/ Women don’t cry anymore, they cash in.”

In an apparent reference to Marti, she sings: “I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement/ I don’t even know what happened to you/ You’re so weird I can’t even recognize you /I’m worth two of 22 [year-old]/You traded a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio/ You’re going fast, slow down/ Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs a little work too.”

Shakira also used Marti’s first name, Clara, which means “clear” in Spanish, as a double-entendre, singing: “She has the name of a good person/ It’s clearly not what it sounds like/ She has the name of a good person/ She’s clearly the same as you.”

Piqué has not yet responded to the new song.

Shakira and the former footballer share two sons, aged nine and seven.

“It’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult. I have paparazzi camping outside... there’s not a place where I can hide from them with my kids... I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of [them],” Shakira told Elle magazine in September last year.

The singer is facing up to eight years in jail after being ordered to stand trial amid allegations of tax fraud.

Shakira has called all allegations against her “false,” adding that she has paid everything that she owed to the government.