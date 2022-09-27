Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Shakira faces eight years in jail after being ordered to stand trial for tax fraud allegations

‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer is accused of evading payment of £13m

Jacob Stolworthy
Tuesday 27 September 2022 11:23
Comments
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform at Super Bowl half-time show

Shakira faces eight years in jail after being ordered to stand trial amid allegations of tax fraud.

The 45-year-old Colombian singer has been facing a possible trial after being accused of not paying taxes in Spain in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

In 2021, she was accused by six prosecutors of using shell companies to conceal control of assets between 2012 and 2014, and of putting her name on forms only in countries considered tax havens.

In total, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer was alleged to have evaded €14.5m (£13m) in tax.

Shakira has called all allegations against her “false,” adding that she has paid everything that she owed to the government.

Recommended

She claimed that, between 2012 and 2014, her fiscal residence was in the Bahamas so she was exempt from having to pay Spanish income tax.

The singer also claimed she was in Spain “sporadically” during that time, but prosecutors argued that she was actually living in Barcelona for more than six months of the year.

If she is found guilty, the singer faces eight years in prison.

Shakira has denied all allegations of tax fraud

(Getty Images)

Shakira made her recording debut aged 13, and found international fame with her fifth album, Laundry Service, in 2001. It featured the singles “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes”.

Since then, she’s performed official World Cup song "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)", served as a coach on two seasons of The Voice in the US and performed the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in