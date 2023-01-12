Lisa Marie Presley in hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to hospital just days after attending the Golden Globes.

On Thursday (12 January), the singer and daughter of the late Elvis, was reportedly transferred to a local hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest in her Calabasas home.

The news was confirmed by Los Angeles County Fire Dept to Rolling Stone.

When paramedics arrived on the scene TMZ reports they performed CPR on the 54-year-old. Once she regained a pulse, they transported her to receive additional medical care.

Presley’s representative refused to comment on the situation when contacted by The Independent.

On Tuesday (10 January), Presley and her mother Priscilla were in attendance at the 80th Golden Globes in support of Austin Butler, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

During his acceptance speech, Butler said: “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Presley is the only child of Priscilla and the late Elvis. She’s previously been public with her health struggles, including her road to sobriety following her addiction to opioids.

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” Presley penned in a forward for Harry Nelson’s 2019 book The United States of Opioids.

“I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”

In 2020, Presley’s 27-year-old son Benjamin Keough died from suicide. She opened up about feeling “destroyed” by his death in an essay for People.