Brooklyn Beckham has been subjected to heated criticism while publicly exploring his latest career venture.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23, has been posting cooking clips on social media to share his latest culinary creations.

In his latest video, the budding chef cooked a creamy truffle tagliatelle pasta. He prepared the sauce using a generous helping of truffle before adding extra black truffle shavings as a garnish at the end of the video.

Beckham captioned the clip: “In my kitchen, no such thing as too much truffle.”

In the comments, he was criticised by social media users for being “out of touch” for using an “expensive” ingredient during a cost of living crisis.

Winter black truffle has an average price of $20.49 (£16.52) per ounce, while burgundy black truffle costs $24.93 (£20.11) per ounce, according to 2021 statistics. It remains unknown what species of truffle Beckham was using.

“We’re in a Costy Livs Crisis Brooklyn,” wrote one user.

Another added: “These people live in a different world most people can barely afford to eat at the moment and this kid is waffling on about truffle.”

“Delicious ! Could you do a cheaper version ? Truffle is expensive,” asked another person.

Some of Beckham’s followers, however, came to his defence: “Some comments are out of this world. I cannot afford truffle either but still I enjoyed the video and really don’t care who and how he bought it. What about unfollowing him instead of writing mean comments.”

Earlier this month, Beckham’s mother, former Spice Girls singer Victoria, stepped in to defend one of her son’s cooking inventions when he was blasted for serving “raw” roast beef.

“I’ll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister,” the singer wrote as she reshared the post to her Instagram Story on 5 January.

Then, in reference to Beckham’s critics, she added: “(It’s rare people not raw [cry-laughing emoji].”

In his original video, Beckham and chef Kevin Lee cooked the beef and vegetables in large blocks of butter. A number of commenters criticised the colour of the meat, with one Instagram user writing: “A good vet could bring that back to life.”

Another echoed: “Might as well bite the cow while it’s grazing,” while another wrote: “That joint is way too raw. Should be pink in the middle, not the whole joint!”

One commenter wrote: “Don’t be a hater! Bring some love and warmth to this cold world!”