Victoria Beckham has defended son Brooklyn’s cooking skills after social media users suggested his roast beef was “raw”.

On Wednesday (4 January), 23-year-old Brooklyn shared a video to Instagram of his “Michelin-style” Sunday roast, leading to many of the budding chef’s followers commenting that the pink roast beef looked underdone.

However, his mum Victoria praised her son, saying that it had given her “inspiration for this Sunday’s roast”.

“I’ll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister,” the Spice Girls singer wrote as she reshared the post to her Instagram Story on Thursday (5 January).

Then, in reference to Brooklyn’s critics, she added: “(It’s rare people not raw [cry-laughing emoji].”

In his original video, Brooklyn and chef Kevin Lee cooked the beef and vegetables in large blocks of butter.

A number of commenters criticised the colour of the meat, with one Instagram user writing: “A good vet could bring that back to life.”

Another echoed: “Might as well bite the cow while it’s grazing,” while another wrote: “That joint is way too raw. Should be pink in the middle, not the whole joint!”

However, some of Brooklyn’s followers came to his defence. One commenter wrote: “Don’t be a hater! Bring some love and warmth to this cold world!”

“A bit too raw for my taste but JESUS the amount of people sitting and having nothing better to do than to comment on a 20-something year old’s post of cooking something and clearly being passionate about it is disgusting,” another added.

Victoria responded to her son’s critics (Victoria Beckham/Instagram)

Brooklyn launched his Facebook Watch cookery series Cookin’ With Brooklyn in December 2021.

The show received a mixed response from viewers, with many questioning Brooklyn’s culinary skills after he revealed he has not received any formal training and “just loves to cook”.

In August, Brooklyn was mocked after appearing to suggest that his chef career had allowed him to buy a £1m sports car.