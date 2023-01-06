✕ Close Spare: Revelations from Prince Harry's book

Prince Harry has admitted doing cocaine and says a woman “with powers” passed on a message from his dead mother.

They are just a few of the dramatic claims in his autobiography Spare, which has been leaked ahead of its official release next week.

Harry describes Prince William as his “archnemesis”, and claims his older brother and Princess Kate encouraged him to dress up as a Nazi soldier – an incident he has called “one of the biggest mistakes in my life”.

In another explosive allegation, Harry claims his brother physically attacked him during an argument in 2019 over the Duke of Sussex’s marriage to Meghan Markle, who William allegedly called “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive”.

Harry is quoted as saying: “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.”

The palace has declined to comment on the many allegations.